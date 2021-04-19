1 dead after crash on I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after a crash on Interstate 24 in Antioch early Monday morning.

Metro police responded around 2 a.m. to a crash involving two vehicles along I-24 westbound, just south of Bell Road, near mile marker 61.

The driver of one vehicle involved was going “at a high rate of speed” and side-swiped another, according to officers.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Police said that vehicle then went off the road and through the grass, crashed through a fence and went into a creek, killing one person inside.

No other injuries were reported.

Three of the four westbound lanes were closed, along with the shoulder, as traffic was directed around the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.