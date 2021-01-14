1 dead after crash involving pedestrian in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Madison Wednesday night.

Metro police responded around 10 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash at North Graycroft Avenue and Nesbitt Lane.

While officers did not release specifics, they said one person involved was pronounced dead as a result of the collision.

No additional information was immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department.