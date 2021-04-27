1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said the collision was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Guthrie Highway northbound near Clear Springs Road.
Troopers said one fatality was reported as a result of the crash, but no identifying information was immediately released about the victim.
All northbound lanes are expected to be closed until noon Tuesday.
