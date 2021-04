DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has died after a crash in Dickson County early Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded around 5:30 a.m. to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 46 at Abiff Road.

At least one person has died as a result of the collision, according to investigators.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.