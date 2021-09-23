1 dead after crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- One person has died following a crash that occurred in Clarksville early Thursday morning.

The crash took place on Trenton Road near Barkwood Drive around midnight.

Clarksville Police said one car was traveling southbound on Trenton Road when it ran off the roadway and hit a cement culvert.

Lanes were closed so crews could assess the scene, but has since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the driver to run off the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.