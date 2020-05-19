Man dead after being hit by WeGo Star near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after being hit by the WeGo Star Tuesday morning near downtown Nashville, according to Metro police.

Officers said the man, who was wearing headphones, was hit by the commuter train around 8 a.m. off Anthes Drive near the I-24/I-40 split.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

WeGo released a statement following the incident, which reads:

This morning at approximately 7:50 a.m. a person came in contact with an outbound train while on the railroad tracks near downtown Nashville at Anthes Drive. No passengers were on board the train at the time and no other injuries have been reported.

No additional information was immediately released.

