SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and multiple people are in the hospital following a crash in Rutherford County.

It happened at the intersection of US 41 and Jefferson Pike in Smyrna Tuesday night.

Once on the scene, first responders found two vehicles involved, each with five occupants.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the nine other individuals were taken to local hospitals. Eight of those people remain hospitalized, while one person was treated and released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to call Detective Allan Nabours at (615) 267-5434.

Authorities say no additional information can be released at this time.

The Smyrna Police Department and Smyrna Fire Department are also thanking bystanders who witnessed the crash, called 911 and assisted until first responders could arrive on the scene.