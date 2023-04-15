SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man lost his life and three other people — including two minors — were hurt after a driver failed to stop behind two other vehicles in Sumner County on Saturday.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2006 Dodge Ram was stopped on Highway 25 while the driver waited to turn left onto Rock Springs Road.

There was also a Chrysler 300 stopped behind the 2006 Dodge, officials said.

However, the driver of a 2022 Dodge Ram that was approaching the other two vehicles from behind failed to stop, so the 2022 Dodge rear-ended the Chrysler, which was forced into the 2006 Dodge, THP reported.

The passenger in the Chrysler — identified by authorities as 66-year-old Mark Neely of Tennessee — died following the collision.

There were also three people injured in the crash, including the 67-year-old Tennessee woman driving the Chrysler, as well as the 14-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy who were passengers in the 2006 Dodge, THP said.

However, the 42-year-old driver of the 2022 Dodge and the 18-year-old driver of the 2006 Dodge — both of whom are Tennesseans — were not injured, officials reported.

According to THP, all six people involved in the crash on Saturday, April 15 were wearing their seatbelts at the time.

Authorities said no charges are being filed in connection with the incident.