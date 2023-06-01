COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Within less than a week, seven people were shot in two different Columbia neighborhoods, leaving one person dead and community members on edge.

The shootings are very concerning for many reasons, including the fact that all three suspects and six of the seven victims in these shootings were teenagers.

When the first shots were fired on Beech Street around 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, calls flooded into 911:

“All we know is shots are being fired,” one caller said.

“There are shots fired outside,” someone else told 911. “Somebody’s been hit!”

“Looked out and there was a gun in the street. Guys were wrestling for it,” another caller reported.

A 67-year-old woman who lives down the street from the shooting said she heard the gunfire and initially thought it was fireworks.

“That’s pretty scary,” she said.

According to the woman, when she looked out her window, she saw what appeared to be a shooting victim run between some houses.

“One of them was kind of, like, running bent over like that,” she described.

According to the Columbia Police Department, it all began as a fight between as many as eight young men who all knew each other. However, something happened that turned the fight into gunfire.

Authorities said five teenagers were shot, including 19-year-old Thomas Jack Keiser, who was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at Maury Regional Medical Center. As for the other four victims, three of them were treated for non-life-threatening injuries while the fourth, a 19-year-old man, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Officials said they arrested two other 19-year-olds — I’Yauntis Jamel Miller and Amier Hill — within 48 hours of the shooting. They have both been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

A few miles away, on Westview Street, another shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday May 28.

“I’ll tell you, they need to get a hold on everything around here,” Charlie Mitchell told News 2.

Charlie and Lillie Sue Mitchell live at the corner. During the Westview Street shooting a few houses down, a stray bullet flew through the bedroom window where Charlie sleeps.

“I’m most scared for my mother,” Charlie said.

According to police, the scene on Westview Street was eerily similar to the shooting on Beech Street.

Authorities said a fight broke out between two females during a large gathering Sunday afternoon. A male with a handgun approached the females and got involved in the fight, leading to shots being fired.

As officers responded to the scene, a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman arrived at Maury Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, officials reported. They were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said the 23-year-old was critically injured, adding that she is still at the hospital as of Thursday, June 1. However, the 14-year-old only had non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. There is no word on his identity or the charges he’s facing at this time.

News 2 asked the Mitchells what they would say to these teenagers.

“Just need to get God in their life,” Lillie Sue said.

“Get yourself together and pray, you know, guidance, stop the violence,” Charlie added.

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old woman who heard the Beech Street gunfire told News 2, “It’s very scary. I don’t like that going on around me. That was not in my game plan when I moved here.

Officials said there is no apparent connection between the two shooting incidents, which took place six days apart on opposite sides of the city.