GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Goodlettsville.
It happened on Rivergate Parkway around 1 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say the crash involved a van and a semi truck. One person from the van has been pronounced dead while another has been taken to Skyline Medical Center.
The semi driver is reportedly okay.
Rivergate Parkway has been closed as authorities investigate.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.