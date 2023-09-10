CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say one person is dead and another person is missing following an accident that occurred Saturday night on a lake in Cheatham County.

The incident occurred on Cheatham Lake, which is part of the Cumberland River on Saturday, Sept. 9.

According to Cheatham County Sheriff Binkley, one person died in the accident. A wildlife officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) told News 2 that a jet ski was involved.

The TWRA said crews returned to the lake early Sunday morning to continue the search for the presumed second victim.

Additional details surrounding this incident were not immediately provided.