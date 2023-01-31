MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Macon County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on State Route 52, just west of Phillips Hollow Road.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say a Kia sedan was traveling eastbound on SR-52 and crossed the center line. The Kia then hit a Subaru SUV head-on.

One driver was killed in the crash and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SR-52 is shut down in both directions as authorities investigate.

No further information was immediately available.