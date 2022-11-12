A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road. According to Metro police, the deadly crash involved two vehicles.

At least one person was killed in the crash and another was injured. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The circumstances regarding the crash have not yet been revealed. No other information was immediately released.