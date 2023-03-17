ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Antioch.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
It happened in the 4700 block of McBride Road in Antioch at 8:35 p.m. Friday.
Police say a man was killed in the shooting and a woman was injured.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
No further information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.