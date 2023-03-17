ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Antioch.

It happened in the 4700 block of McBride Road in Antioch at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man was killed in the shooting and a woman was injured.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No further information was released.