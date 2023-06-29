WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man lost his life following a Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor and a backhoe in White County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the incident took place shortly after 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 along U.S. Highway 70 at State Route 111.

Officials said a 2020 Ford tractor and a John Deere 10D backhoe were both traveling southwest on U.S. 70 South when the tractor “impacted” the backhoe with its front end.

Both vehicles reportedly went off the right side of the road, the tractor caught on fire, and the backhoe overturned.

The driver of the backhoe — identified by THP as 63-year-old William D. Lewis of Tennessee — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, authorities said the 41-year-old Tennessean driving the tractor was injured in the crash, despite wearing a seatbelt at the time. There is no word on the driver’s condition at this time.

According to THP, charges are pending against the tractor driver.