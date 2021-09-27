1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Henry County

PURYEAR, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Henry County.

It happened at about 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Old Paris Murray Road, between Puryear and Paris.

Once on the scene, deputies found two people bleeding the roadway. Those people were later identified as Lonzie Dunlap III, 30, and Kristen Warren, 39 — both of Henry County.

The two were laying near the back of a vehicle and both appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both airlifted to hospitals in Nashville. Dunlap was pronounced dead upon arrival. There is no update on Warren’s condition at this time.

Following the preliminary investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says this shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute between the two. No evidence of other persons being involved has been found.

This incident is still under investigation.