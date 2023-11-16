ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is facing charges following a Sunday morning crash in Robertson County that left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, a 2015 Hyundai Genesis was heading south on Durrett Street in Springfield when it swerved into a yard in the 400 block to avoid a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

Then, authorities said the Hyundai hit two pedestrians and two parked vehicles in the driveway before it came back onto the road and hit two mailboxes.

Robertson County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) told News 2 that when first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered a man pinned under a small car.

According to officials, crews quickly removed the man who was pinned underneath the vehicle, but he did not survive. THP identified him as Carlos Dominguez-Velazquez.

Meanwhile, the other man was reportedly brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was a very sad thing to see happen and our prayers go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy,” Brent Dyer, the director and chief of Robertson County EMS, said in a statement to News 2.

THP said the 17-year-old Tennessean driving the Hyundai — whose identity has not been released — was not injured in the crash. However, the teen is facing charges for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Sunday morning’s incident.