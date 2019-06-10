1 critically wounded in shooting at restaurant near Vanderbilt campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting at a restaurant near the campus of Vanderbilt University Sunday night.

Police responded to the call shortly before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of 21st Avenue outside the San Antonio Taco Company.

Officials said the victim was shot once in the lower back. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspects fled the area in a green sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

