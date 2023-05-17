ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a shooting left at least one person critically injured early Wednesday morning in Antioch.

Officials believe the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Bell Road near the Mapco gas station and the Take 5 Oil Change.

According to Metro police, the shooting victim showed up at TriStar Century Farms Emergency Room in Antioch suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the individual who drove the victim to the emergency room told officers that the shooting happened on Bell Road.

The victim was later transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries.

At this time, police are investigating what led to the shooting. A suspect is not in custody.

No other information was immediately released.