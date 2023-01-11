MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.

It happened in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro police say one person was hurt in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but their current status is unknown.

There is no information yet about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Police are still investigating.