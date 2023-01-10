WILLIAMSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a crash that occurred overnight in Williamson County on Interstate 840.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Arno Road exit.

Officials at the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles is believed to have hit a guardrail.

Both drivers were transported to local hospital at the scene. According to crews on the scene, one of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and the other driver received non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-840 remained closed early Tuesday morning as crews continued to investigate the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

No other information as immediately released.