WILLIAMSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a crash that occurred overnight in Williamson County on Interstate 840.
The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Arno Road exit.
Officials at the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles is believed to have hit a guardrail.
Both drivers were transported to local hospital at the scene. According to crews on the scene, one of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and the other driver received non-life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of I-840 remained closed early Tuesday morning as crews continued to investigate the scene. The roadway has since reopened.
No other information as immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.