1 critically injured in crash on I-65 North in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 65 in Nashville early Friday morning.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Dickerson Pike exit around 2:45 a.m.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports five lanes of the roadway are blocked to traffic. Motorists are being diverted from the interstate onto the Dickerson/Briley Parkway off ramps.
It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen.
No additional information was immediately released.
