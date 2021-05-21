1 critically injured in crash on I-65 North in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 65 in Nashville early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Dickerson Pike exit around 2:45 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports five lanes of the roadway are blocked to traffic. Motorists are being diverted from the interstate onto the Dickerson/Briley Parkway off ramps.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.