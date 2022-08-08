MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was critically injured after he was struck while standing outside a vehicle on Briley Parkway in Madison early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Briley Parkway at mile marker 13.7 near the Gallatin Pike exit.

Officers say the man’s vehicle stalled in a lane of traffic due to a mechanical issue, which led him to get out and stand on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say that’s when another vehicle traveling westbound approached and swerved in an attempt to avoid crashing into the stalled vehicle.

Officials say the man, who was standing outside of the disabled vehicle, was then struck by the other vehicle. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

A passenger was inside the stalled vehicle during the crash but only received minor injuries, according to Metro police.

Metro police say the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and was not injured in the crash.

At this time, three lanes of traffic remain blocked as officials continue to investigate the crash.