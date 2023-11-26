GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in an overnight crash in Goodlettsville, according to Metro police.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Dry Creek Road on Sunday, Nov. 26.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The indidivudal involved in the crash sustained critical injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.