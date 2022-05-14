ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person critically injured early Saturday morning.

Metro police were dispatched to the 200 block of Shoemaker Court just before 4:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call at a residence. According to officers, one person at the scene was transported with critical injuries following the shooting.

At this time a suspect is not in custody and the victim’s condition remains unknown.

No other information was immediately released.