ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person critically injured early Saturday morning.
Metro police were dispatched to the 200 block of Shoemaker Court just before 4:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call at a residence. According to officers, one person at the scene was transported with critical injuries following the shooting.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
At this time a suspect is not in custody and the victim’s condition remains unknown.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.