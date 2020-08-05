1 critically injured after industrial accident on West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically injured in an industrial accident on West End Avenue Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said crews responded around 10 a.m. to a location near 18th Avenue North.

One person was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, the department said.

Investigators did not release an update on the person’s condition or specific details of the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.