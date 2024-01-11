MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was seriously injured after a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 65 in Maury County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 37 around 6 p.m.

(Courtesy: Andy Cordan)

When crews got to the crash site, they found one person trapped inside the vehicle after it had been rear-ended, according to Maury County officials.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. An update on their condition was not immediately provided.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.