2 charged after children spray each other with bleach in Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have arrested two people after three children reportedly got into cleaning supplies and sprayed each other with bleach, causing significant injuries.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a woman who was possibly high at an apartment where three children appeared to have chemical burns to their faces.

According to Clarksville police, Tiffani Hudson had fallen asleep and the children were able to get into cleaning supplies and spray each other with bleach.

The three children, who are between the ages of one and five, had visible and varying signs of injury and were transported to a hospital for treatment, officers explained.

Police revealed one child had a swollen face and eye due to chemical burns and had bruising on her back and thighs, while another had chemical burns to his face and stomach and what appeared to be cuts to his eye and bruising on his back.

The youngest child had marks on her ankle and chin, along with severe diaper rash, investigators said.

Officers described the home as being in disarray with Tide pods scattered and crushed on the floor of a bedroom and a strong smell of chemicals and various bottles where the children had been, including acetone and bleach.

There was liquid bleach on the floor throughout the apartment, as well as dirty laundry and trash, police explained.

They added the kitchen was unusable and cluttered with dirty dishes, furniture, and debris.

Police said there was no clean surface in the home for the children to sit at and there was not a safe spot for them to sleep.

The children were taken to the hospital, treated and released into the custody of another person.

Tiffani Hudson was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Police issued an alert for her 31-year-old husband, Carl Hudson who turned himself into authorities around 1 p.m. Wednesday on three counts of aggravated child abuse, investigators said.

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.