SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men now face criminal homicide charges following a deadly shooting in Springfield Saturday night.

Springfield police charged Eric White, 21, and Kevaris Lark, 19, with criminal homicide following the death of 25-year-old Demecko Ferguson of La Vergne. According to officials, Lark was taken to the Robertson County Detention Center and officers are still attempting to locate White.

The Robertson County dispatch received multiple 911 calls Saturday night regarding gunfire across the city. The first call was a complaint of shots being fired in the 15th Avenue West area at Bessie Street. Springfield Police were sent to the scene to investigate.

Just moments later, dispatch received another 911 call around 10 p.m. in regards to an individual who had been grazed in the leg by a projectile from a firearm. That individual was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Kevaris Lark (Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

Eric Mason White (Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

Officers were then dispatched to TriStar Northcrest Medical Center for a male who had died from a gunshot wound. A short time later, Springfield police were alerted to a maroon Nissan Altima abandoned on 18th Avenue West, which was towed from the scene in connection with the incident.

At this time officials believe all reports are connected to an isolated event that involved a dispute between the parties.

Anyone with any information regarding White’s whereabouts or any other information relating to this incident, is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.