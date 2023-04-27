LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was arrested Tuesday following a drug bust at a home in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of CL Manier Street to serve an active warrant on one of many people who reportedly frequented the home. Police said the home, which is located near a church and child care facility, has been the location of multiple incidents involving drug use, drug-related arrests, and multiple search warrants involving narcotics.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the wanted person hiding in a vehicle in the driveway. Investigators also found evidence of drugs being distributed and executed a search warrant at the home, leading them to find crack cocaine, what is believed to be pressed pills, money, a stolen handgun, and items used to manufacture crack cocaine, according to police.

Investigators said the home has been a nuisance to residents in the area. The investigation remains ongoing.