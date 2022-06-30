LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A short pursuit in La Vergne ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

La Vergne officials says police officers saw a stolen vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. on Lake Forest Drive. The vehicle was reported stolen Wednesday and the driver did not stop when officers tried to pull him over.

During the pursuit, the driver lost control on Stones River Road and rear-ended another car. The driver was then taken into custody and was later identified as 18-year-old Marquese Williams of Nashville.

Williams was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries and the driver of the vehicle Williams rear-ended was not hurt.

Williams will be charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, driving without a license, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. The gun Williams had was reported stolen Tuesday after it was left in an unlocked vehicle.

The car Williams was driving was stolen as the owner left the keys inside the unlocked car.

“Time and time again we ask our citizens to be mindful of their vehicles and weapons,” says Chief Chip Davis. “Lock your cars and bring your valuables inside every night before you go to bed. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim or make it easy for criminals to get their hands on your weapons.”