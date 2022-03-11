LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot in La Vergne Friday.

La Vergne police say the victim is in critical condition after being shot in the area of Floyd Mayfield Drive and George Buchanan Drive.

A neighbor reached out to News 2, saying he saw the victim running near his home prior to the shooting. He said he then heard 10 gunshots nearby.

No suspect information was released.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the scene is still active.