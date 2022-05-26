HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old and three 16-year-olds were taken into custody late Wednesday after a license plate recognition camera spotted a stolen vehicle in Hendersonville.

The incident began around 10:45 p.m. when the LPR camera spotted a vehicle stolen out of Nashville. Officers tried to stop the Honda CRV, but the vehicle fled the traffic stop, leading police on a chase before driving into oncoming traffic.

Police officers were later able to intercept the vehicle and successfully use spike strips to flatten the tires. The CRV managed to make it across the Davidson County line on State Route 386 before stopping near I-65. From there, the four occupants got out and ran away on foot.

Hendersonville police were able to take all four occupants into custody shortly after.

Jyirell Lockhart, 18, and three 16-year-old males from Nashville were arrested and are facing charges.

One of the 16-year-olds who was driving is facing a long list of charges, including:

Theft over $10,000 (possession of the stolen vehicle)

Reckless endangerment

Evading arrest by motor vehicle

Evading arrest on foot

Simple possession of a schedule 6 drug

Driving without a license

Lockhart and the two other teens are facing charges for evading arrest on foot and simple possession.

Lockhart was taken to Sumner County Jail, while the teens are being held in the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with more information on this case or similar cases is asked to call Hendersonville police at (615) 264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.