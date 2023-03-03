COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An adult and two teenagers are dead in Cookeville, and police are now working to investigate the incident.

On Friday morning, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of West 8th Street in reference to a death.

Once they arrived at the home, officers found Pamela Spurlock, 36, Steven Spurlock, 15, and Emma Spurlock, 14, dead inside.

Police say they believe the deaths were an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger. They also say the cause of the deaths is still under investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (931) 520-5370.