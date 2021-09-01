Local churches bring relief to those affected by Hurricane Ida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc. has always been known for its response to disasters in the United States by sending truckloads of emergency food, water, cleaning, and other supplies.

After sending supplies to Waverly, McEwen and Dickson due to the recent floods here in Tennessee, trucks have now been sent to Louisiana to aid the people affected by Hurricane Ida, some who have lost everything.

“Yesterday, we sent out the first two truckloads to Louisiana, one going to LaPlace and the other one going to Gibson,” explained Mike Lewis, Executive Director of Mike Lewis, Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts. Plus, we’re expecting within the next 24-26 hours, as search and rescue end, that we’re probably going to get more calls.”

They plan to have as many as thirteen more trailers worth of supplies ready to load on trucks by Thursday and each truck can be loaded in about an hour.

The 53-foot tractor-trailers that are sent to disaster areas are packed with all the basic supplies that a family would need to get by in the wake of a disaster.

“On this trailer, we send out boxes of food, pre-packed personal hygiene kits, we have an infant care box with everything a baby would need, we have pre-packed cleaning bucket of cleaning supplies, new mops, brooms, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows,” Lewis said. “We send pallets of water, pallets of new blankets, new pillows, new sheet sets. All the basic needs, new clothing, new shoes, new undergarments.”

Volunteers will be packing boxes at their headquarters located at 410 Allied Drive in Nashville on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. The public can also donate money that they’ll use to buy supplies by going to their website.