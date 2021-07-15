Local cheesesteak shop broken into overnight in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local cheesesteak shop was anything but brotherly love after a burglar smashed into the window to steal a cash register.

“When they target small businesses it’s just like small businesses, we have it tough already,” Owner Zyhir Baker-Elam said.

Baker-Elam’s shop, It’z a Philly Thing, was already preparing for a busy weekend ahead. But had to close on Thursday to clean up the damage left behind.

“We would never think something like this would happen to us. So, we just never know. But now it just kind of has you more alert and keeping your head on a swivel,” Baker-Elam said.

The lone suspect broke in through the store window and was caught on camera looking for valuables, escaping with the register. Baker-Elam estimates it’s about $3,000 in damages.

“Stuff like this kind of throw you off, but just have to bounce back and just be strong,” Baker-Elam said.

The young business owner said he only opened his storefront off Highway 70 last spring. So to have a setback like this is disheartening, but he’s looking forward to getting the business back open.