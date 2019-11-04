Local Boutique to run “Cram the Cruiser” Campaign for Kentucky State Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kentucky based boutique will host a ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event for the Kentucky State Police Department.

‘Cram the Cruiser is a food drive event that is being held to collect non-perishable food items for local families in need.

It will take place, Friday, November 8th, 2019 through Saturday, December 7th, 2019 during store hours (10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday – Saturday).

The purpose of this event is to collect non-perishable food items for local families in need.

The Kentucky State Police conduct an annual food drive in which the 16 KSP posts across the Commonwealth of Kentucky collect non-perishable food items for needy families.

The public is encouraged to bring their donations to the KSP post in their area.

Throughout the food drive, the items are taken directly to a food bank and distributed to the families in that post district.

The official start date for the Kentucky State Police “Cram the Cruiser” Food Drive is November 25th, 2019 and runs through December 9th, 2019.

If you would like to make a donation for this event, Kentucky State Police Post 1 is located at 8366 US HWY 45 N in Hickory, Kentucky between Mayfield and Lone Oak. All donations are appreciated.