Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at East High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student at East Nashville Magnet High School was arrested Wednesday after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack.

According to Metro police, the 14-year-old 9th-grade student was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with 12 rounds in his backpack.

Officials said school administrators and officers, acting on a tip from another student, found the student in the gym. The backpack was found in a locker room. The loaded pistol was found inside a pencil holder within the backpack.

Police said the teen refused to answer questions about the gun. he was taken to juvenile detention and charged with unlawful gun possession.

