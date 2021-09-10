Loaded AR-style rifle, handgun found inside suspected trespasser’s vehicle in Vanderbilt lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two loaded weapons, including an AR-style rifle, were found inside of a vehicle on the Vanderbilt University campus, as police responded to reports of people looking into cars.

Vanderbilt police responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the university’s Shuttle Lots on Vanderbilt Place, where callers reported two trespassers were walking through the private lot, peering into parked vehicles.

Officers arrived and said they saw a black Nissan Altima stopped near several parked cars, as one person ducked behind the vehicles.

The driver of the Altima drove off, but was then stopped by police, according to investigators.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Ramond Carmen, who they said was wanted on two outstanding warrants and had a suspended license.

An arrest warrant states police located an AR-style rifle in Carmen’s vehicle, along with a handgun. Both were loaded, according to the police report.

Carmen was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on charges of drug possession, criminal trespassing and driving on a suspended license. He was released on a $600 bond.

A booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.