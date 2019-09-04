Lizzo gives shoutout to TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands got a special shoutout from rising superstar Lizzo.

The flute-playing artist, with her smash hit “Truth Hurts” topping the Billboard 100 list this week, shared a clip of the band’s weekend halftime performance of the song.

The band included the song in its medley performed during the National Battle of the Bands in Houston.

In her Instagram stories, Lizzo said seeing HBCUs perform her songs means a lot to her as a flutist and former marching band member.

Lizzo’s flute is named Sasha and even has its own Instagram account with 244,000 followers.

She will hopefully bring Sasha with her when she performs at the historic Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 30. The show is sold out.