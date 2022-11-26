NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt hosts No. 10 Tennessee for senior night.

QB Mike Wright is getting the start for the Commodores after leading Vanderbilt to back-to-back SEC wins.

Volunteers get on the board first in just three plays. Joe Milton III, who’s starting for an injured Hendon Hooker, found Jalin Hyatt for a huge 61 yard gain. Next play, running back Jabari Small runs it in for a 3 yard touchdown.

Vols would go for it on 4th down twice on their 3rd drive of the game. Former Lavergne standout Princeton Fant leaped over the top on a 4th & goal for the Vols score.

Commodores drove it to the Tennessee 19 yard line after a 13 yard run by Jayden McGowan. Kicker Joseph Bulovas missed a 39-yard attempt.

Tennessee’s Dee Williams returns Matt Hayball punt for a 73 yard touchdown. That was William’s first punt return score of the season.

Volunteers lead 21-0 with 6:31 left in the 2nd quarter.