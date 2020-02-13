Live update for Rutherford County after overnight storm

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I am at one of the many areas in Rutherford County that flooded overnight, the corner of Sulphur Springs Road, Shacklett Road, and Buckeye Valley Road.

This area floods often when it gets heavy rainfall. But it‘s a little different then you might think. The news 2 drone is going to help us explain. You see, this water is not flowing from the West Fork of the Stones River over these roads, it is actually flowing towards the river.

This house has a farm pond in the front yard. But that pond is actually a sinkhole connected to a series of caves. And when it gets heavy rain, the water bubbles up like a huge spring from this pond and flows towards the west fork of the stones river across all of these roadways.

There is actually another large sinkhole that some of the water flows into on its way to the river. It just shows there’s more than one way to flood a road. But no matter how it happens. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.