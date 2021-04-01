LIVE: Parents of Baby Joe appear in Dickson County court

The motions hearing began around 9 a.m. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

DICKSON COUTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The parents of a child who investigators believe was murdered by his father are expected to appear before a Dickson County judge Thursday.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels will appear for a motions hearing around 9 a.m.

The search for Joe Clyde Daniels began on April 4, 2018 when his father called 911 and told a dispatcher his son, who has autism and is non-verbal, was missing.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers searched the woods near their Dickson County home for days. The focus shifted when Joseph Daniels allegedly admitted to investigators that he killed Joe Clyde.

On the confession tape Daniels told investigators, “You know what? I’m going to be honest with myself Ok? Ok?” as he started to cry.

TBI Special Agent Joey Boyd, the lead case agent for the investigation, said Daniels admitted the original story was a lie. “That he beat Joe Clyde resulting in his death,” Boyd said.

Krystal Daniels faces aggravated child neglect charges in the case of her missing son. She claims what she saw the night Baby Joe disappeared could help put her husband behind bars for life or face the death penalty.

A Dickson County judge has set a trial date of June 1 for Joseph and Krystal Daniels.