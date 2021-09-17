LIVE: Law enforcement speaking with Laundrie family as search for Gabby Petito continues

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Several members of the North Port Police Department entered the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito on Friday evening.

North Port Police announced on Twitter this evening they are currently speaking with the Laundrie family at their request. At this time, police say they are not speaking with Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.

North Port Police are currently speaking with the Laundrie Family at their request. At this time, we are not speaking with Brian. More details when available. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 17, 2021

WFLA’s Allyson Henning was live at the scene and saw officers come out of the home and look inside a vehicle outside the Laundrie’s home.

WATCH: Police looking inside a vehicle outside the Laundrie family home.@WFLAAllyson reports from the scene, saying the vehicle has been outside the home for several days now: https://t.co/CqEd8TpQyr pic.twitter.com/Q3QvNiLkVV — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 17, 2021

Petito has been missing officially since Sept. 11, but her last known contact with family members was at the end of August when she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Laundrie, now a person of interest, returned home alone with the van the couple had been traveling with on Sept. 1 and has retained a lawyer, according to police. Petito’s family publicly called on Laundrie’s family this week to release any information they may have on Gabby Petito’s location.

