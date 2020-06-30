Live chickens spill onto I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck hauling crates of live chickens spilled its load onto Interstate 65 in Nashville Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the I-40 West merge.

Crews from the flat-bed semi truck hauling the chickens scrambled to rescue them from passing traffic.

Some of the chickens were killed in the aftermath.

The chickens were on the way to Mississippi.

The roadway is expected to remain blocked until 10 a.m. while crews work to straighten the load of chickens.

#VIDEO: Several people trying to catch chickens in area of I-65 southbound & I-40 westbound after some caged chickens got loose. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/E5kp6UftLF — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) June 30, 2020







