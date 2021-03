WASHINGTON D.C. (WKRN) – Live cameras are capturing two eagles protecting their eggs from the cold and snow in Washington D.C.

The eagles, named Mr. President and the First Lady, are nesting in the National Arboretum.

According to Eagles.org, the First Lady laid her first egg last Wednesday. She laid a second egg on Sunday.

Both parents will incubate the eggs, which will hatch in about 35 days.

Click here to watch the live camera.