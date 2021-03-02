Little’s Fish Market closing Germantown location after 65 years in business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Little’s Fish Market in Germantown is closing it’s doors after 65 years of service.

According to a message posted on their door, they are closing their doors.

“Our family has truly been blessed to be able to serve you for the past 65 years. This has been a difficult but necessary decision for us to make. We apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause for you all.”

Their Clarksville location will remain open.

The owners told News 2 they are closing for personal reasons, not due to COVID-19.

No other information was immediately released.