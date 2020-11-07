Little library for kids in West Nashville hopes to help improve literacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in West Nashville are working to improve relationships with the community by bringing books to children.

The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is providing a special book delivery at Skyview Apartments.

Officers from Metro’s West Precinct built this mobile book holder called ‘The Little Library’.

Neighborhood kids of all ages can have access to books around the clock, free of charge.

The foundation shared a variety of selections for boys and girls of all ages to choose from.

Police said it’s a way to build relationships with kids and help literacy.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.