LISTEN: ‘End-of-Watch’ call for Metro Officer Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fallen Metro Officer John Anderson was memorialized with an “end-of-watch” call over Metro police dispatch at 3:05 a.m. Monday, near the time he was killed in the crash.

“Attention all cars, 421 Charles, Central Precinct Officer John Anderson, 10-7 for the remainder, End of watch, Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 3:05 hours. Officer Anderson, we honor you for your ultimate sacrifice and we thank you for your service to the Metropolitan Government and the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County. God, we ask that you welcome this fallen hero with open arms. We also ask that you bless each person who has gathered here today in respect for his sacrifice. We pray that you protect our brothers and sisters in blue as they follow their calling and continue to put themselves in harms way daily to help others stay safe. We pray for all of these things in your name, Amen.”

Funeral services will be held Monday for Officer Anderson, who was killed in a car crash on July 4 near downtown Nashville.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officer Anderson was killed after police said 17-year-old Jayona Brown slammed into his patrol car around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Twenty-eight-year-old Anderson graduated from the Police Academy and joined the force on Nov. 1, 2014.. His colleagues said the officer served the department, tourists and the city of Nashville. He worked in the Central Precinct, which covers downtown Nashville.

