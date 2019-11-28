LIST: Restaurants open/closed on Thanksgiving Day

(KRON) – Don’t want to stuff your own bird or mash your own potatoes for Thanksgiving?

That’s alright – plenty of restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day if you’d much rather have your meal prepared.

Major restaurant chains will be closed such as Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A but others such as IHOP and McDonald’s, even Starbucks will be open.

Here’s a list of the some restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving, courtesy USA Today. Make sure to call the location near you to confirm.

Applebee’s: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.

Bucca di Beppo: Most open regular hours; reservations being accepted.

Burger KingSome locations will be open.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 9 a.m. to noon for Take & Bake pick-ups only; no in-restaurant dining service.

Dunkin’: Hours vary; check with your closest location.

Famous Dave’sVaries.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Golden CorralSome locations will be open Thursday, with a holiday feast starting at 4 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe: Locations will have a special menu.

HootersSome locations will be open.

IHOPVaries.

Krispy Kreme: Hours vary; check with your closest location.

Maggiano’s Little ItalyFamily-style catering, carryout and dine-in menus for Thanksgiving. 

McDonald’sHours vary; check with your closest location.

PopeyesCheck with your location.

Romano’s Macaroni GrillSpecial hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday: Some locations are closed while others are open special hours.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Special menu; reservations being accepted.

Starbucks: Hours vary; check with your closest location.

SubwayVaries; some locations closed.

Tony Roma’sSpecial menu.

Waffle House: All locations open 24 hours.

Wendy’sCheck with your location.

