LIST: Restaurants open/closed on Thanksgiving Day

(KRON) – Don’t want to stuff your own bird or mash your own potatoes for Thanksgiving?
That’s alright – plenty of restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day if you’d much rather have your meal prepared.
Major restaurant chains will be closed such as Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A but others such as IHOP and McDonald’s, even Starbucks will be open.
Here’s a list of the some restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving, courtesy USA Today. Make sure to call the location near you to confirm.
Applebee’s: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.
Bucca di Beppo: Most open regular hours; reservations being accepted.
Burger King: Some locations will be open.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 9 a.m. to noon for Take & Bake pick-ups only; no in-restaurant dining service.
Dunkin’: Hours vary; check with your closest location.
Famous Dave’s: Varies.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Golden Corral: Some locations will be open Thursday, with a holiday feast starting at 4 p.m.
Hard Rock Cafe: Locations will have a special menu.
Hooters: Some locations will be open.
IHOP: Varies.
Krispy Kreme: Hours vary; check with your closest location.
Maggiano’s Little Italy: Family-style catering, carryout and dine-in menus for Thanksgiving.
McDonald’s: Hours vary; check with your closest location.
Popeyes: Check with your location.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Special hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ruby Tuesday: Some locations are closed while others are open special hours.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Special menu; reservations being accepted.
Starbucks: Hours vary; check with your closest location.
Subway: Varies; some locations closed.
Tony Roma’s: Special menu.
Waffle House: All locations open 24 hours.
Wendy’s: Check with your location.